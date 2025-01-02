US Consulate in Hyderabad announces full-time job openings

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad is inviting qualified professionals to apply for job vacancies in their press and media teams.

The consulate is inviting applications for the role of public engagement assistant at the public diplomacy office with a 40-hour work week.

Eligibility criteria for jobs at the US Consulate in Hyderabad

To apply for this position, candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

A university degree in journalism, communications, international relations, political science, economics or marketing

A minimum of four years of experience in a job related to the field

Fluency in Telugu and English.

It is essential to specify in your application your level of proficiency (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5) in each language listed on the vacancy announcement.

Apart from this, the candidate must possess knowledge of US foreign policy objectives and American interests in India and the Hyderabad consular district.

Additionally, candidates must undergo security and medical clearance checks.

Salary, benefits

The applicants selected for the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad will enjoy an attractive salary of Rs 14,79,291, annually.

Candidates can submit their applications alongside the following documents:

Residency Permit/ Valid Government ID proof (Mandatory)

Work Permit (if applicable)

University Degree (if applicable)

University Transcript (if applicable)

Certificate (if applicable)

Resume/CV (if applicable)

How to apply for jobs at the US Consulate in Hyderabad

Click the “Apply to This Vacancy” button at the top of the page to begin your application.

Address all relevant experience, education, language skills (including English), and job-related skills or requirements.

Submit application. A candidate will be able to edit the application before the last date of submission on January 16.

Don’t regret a missed opportunity to secure a job at the US consulate in Hyderabad. Check eligibility criteria and other important details on their official website before applying for the job.