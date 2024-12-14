US Consulate in Hyderabad recruits candidates for full-time jobs

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad is offering exciting opportunities for individuals seeking full-time jobs.

The consulate has opened applications for the position of Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV) Assistant, a full-time role requiring 40 hours of work per week.

Eligibility criteria for jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad

To apply for this position, candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Completion of High School

Proficiency in English

Fluency in at least one of the following regional languages: Telugu Hindi Urdu Oriya



Apart from them, the candidates must have strong interpersonal skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

The shortlisted candidates must pass medical and security checks before the final selection.

Salary, benefits

The selected candidate will earn an attractive annual salary of Rs 911,851, along with the opportunity to gain invaluable experience in a multicultural and dynamic environment.

Applicants must submit the following documents along with the application for the jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad:

Education certificates. Residency permit or valid government ID proof. Work permit (if applicable). High school certificate. University degree and transcripts (if applicable).

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications via the official US Consulate in Hyderabad website. The deadline for submitting applications is December 26. It is advisable to apply as early as possible to avoid last-minute delays.

Don’t miss the chance to work with the US Consulate in Hyderabad and apply for the jobs. Visit the official website for more details.