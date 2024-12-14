Wipro careers portal for jobs in Hyderabad, other cities undergoes upgrade

Hyderabad: Wipro, a leading global IT services provider, is enhancing its career portal for candidates seeking jobs in Hyderabad and other cities.

The recruitment portal will be temporarily unavailable from December 13 to December 16, 2024, as the company implements advanced features to improve user experience.

Details of upgrade of Wipro career portal for jobs in Hyderabad, other cities

The upgrade aims to make the job search and application process more efficient.

Once completed, job seekers will find it easier to explore and apply for Wipro positions in Hyderabad and other cities.

According to information on the company’s website, job seekers will receive notifications via their registered email IDs once the upgrade is complete.

Why choose the IT company?

Hyderabad, known as India’s tech hub, provides excellent growth opportunities for IT professionals. At Wipro, employees work on innovative projects, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver impactful global solutions.

The Hyderabad office is recognized for its dynamic work culture, focus on employee development, and commitment to excellence. Whether you are an experienced professional or a fresh graduate, Wipro offers roles tailored to your skills and career goals.

After the upgrade, which will conclude on December 16, Wipro’s career portal will launch an array of exciting opportunities in Hyderabad and other locations, ensuring a seamless and enhanced experience for job seekers.