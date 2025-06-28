‘These people worship stones’: Hyderabad man held for comments over idol worship

Hyderabad: A Muslim man was arrested in Narayanguda on Saturday, June 28, for making hurtful comments against Hindu deities and idol worship.

The incident occurred on Friday night, June 27. The issue occurred when the accused went to an eatery. When it was time to pay the bill, the accused alleged he was not paid the remaining amount.

“I paid Rs 450. I should get back Rs 140 and ask for the remaining Rs 140. But these people (eatery shop owners) got angry with me,” the man is seen talking to another customer.

“I am a Muslim and I am steadfast in my faith. These people worship stones,” he added.

As soon as he said those words, other customers, preferably Hindus, confronted and pushed him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narayaguda SHO, U Chandra Shekar, said, “The accused has been booked under sections 302 (hurting religious sentiments), 196 (disturbing communal harmony) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand.”

The officer, however, refused to name the accused, saying it would cause unrest between religious communities.

Raja Singh reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh shared the video and thanked the police for taking swift action. “I thank the police for their swift response in protecting the religious sentiments of Hindus,” he said.

Following the comment, locals were agitated and filed a…

“Those making objectionable remarks on Hindu Gods should be booked under relevant sections. This will instil fear among them and prevent further incidents in the future. Be it any religion, the police should take stern action who hurt religious sentiments,” Raja Singh said in the video.

Hyderabad police have urged the public to maintain peace and avoid sharing provocative content related to the incident on social media.