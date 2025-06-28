‘Is this daily soap?’ BJP MP on Telangana phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rghunandan Rao on Friday, June 27 questioned the investigation into the Telangana phone tapping case.

He said that the case has been in the lime light since by-elections in Dubbaka. Expressing dismay over the interrogation by the special investigations team, Rao asked if the Telangana phone tapping case is a daily soap.

“If we are asked, we will give all details.” the MP said while addressing the media.

Rao asked as to why only one person is being interrogated in a day. He reiterated that the Telangana government is running a daily soap and not asking those who could provide evidence regarding phone tapping.

He criticized that there is no action in the phone tapping case and questioned as to why the SIT was not calling in the complainants.

The MP further criticised the Congress government for not being serious, adding that the police are not acting upon his complaint regarding threat calls.

Threat calls

On June 23, Rao claimed he received death threats from a caller identifying himself as a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh.

The calls came twice when the phone was with his assistant on both occasions.

Though the assistant tried to record the second call, he was unable to do so directly as it was an iPhone. So, he placed the iPhone on a table and recorded the conversation using another phone, Rao said.

“The caller threatened to come to my residence and eliminate me,” he claimed.

Rao said he had informed the Telangana DGP about the threat. Rao added that the origin of the call could not be immediately traced as it was made using the internet. However, an investigation is underway.

He said Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy had spoken to him about the issue.

On Reddy’s suggestion, Rao said he was sending an email to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the same. When asked if his security had been stepped up, he said officials were yet to discuss the matter with him.

On GHMC

Rao further criticised the renaming of Annapurna canteens as Indira canteens by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and termed it unfortunate. He asked the Congress government to stop the renaming of schemes, alleging that the Indiramma houses are being allotted to Congress workers only.

Slams Kavitha

Rao then criticised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha for backing the backward classes. He asked why were BCs neglected during the 10-year rule of the BRS. “How can someone initiate a movement for BCs when none of the backward classes leaders were included in the previous cabinet?” he questioned.

Rao’s jibe comes a week after Kavitha sought 42 percent reservation for BCs. The BRS MLC threatened to take up the Rail Roko protest on July 17 if the demand wasn’t met. “The rail roko protest will be jointly organised by the Telangana Jagruti and BC organisations. We aim to pressure the Central government to grant Presidential assent for the bill,” she said in the presence of BC Welfare Association national president and BJP Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah.

Kavitha alleged that the Congress government has remained ignorant of implementing the 42 percent reservation of Backwards Classes in Telangana.