Telangana BJP MP claims ‘death threat’ from Maoist caller

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dubbak MP M Raghunandan Rao on Monday, June 23, claimed he received “threat calls”, with a caller identifying himself as a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh.

The calls came twice when the phone was with his assistant on both occasions.

Though the assistant tried to record the second call, he was unable to do so directly as it was an iPhone. So, he placed the iPhone on a table and recorded the conversation using another phone, Rao said.

“The caller threatened to come to my residence and eliminate me,” he claimed.

Rao said he had informed the Telangana DGP about the threat.

Rao added that the origin of the call could not be immediately traced as it was made using the internet. However, an investigation is underway.

He said Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy had spoken to him about the issue.

On Reddy’s suggestion, Rao said he was sending an email to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the same. When asked if his security had been stepped up, he said officials were yet to discuss the matter with him.

(With PIT inputs)