Telangana: Kavitha seeks 42 pc BC reservation, Rail Roko on July 17

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Sunday, June 22, sought a 42 percent reservation of Backward Classes (BC) in Telangana and announced to go on a rail roko protest on July 17 if the demands are not met.

She secured support of the of BC Welfare Association national president and Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah for the rail roko protest scheduled on July 17.

“The rail roko protest will be jointly organised by the Telangana Jagruti and BC organisations. We aim to pressure the Central government to grant Presidential assent for the bill,” she said in the presence of BC Welfare Association national president and BJP Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah.

Kavitha alleged that the Congress government has remained ignorant of implementing the 42 percent reservation of Backwards Classes in Telangana.

Krishnaiah stated that the state government had no intention of fulfilling the promise. “For the past 75 years, injustice has been meted at the BCs. If we do not fight now, even existing quotas may be reduced,” the MP warned.

“Whoever fights for BCs deserves full support,” he said, adding that his BC Welfare Association extends complete support to her in the fight for BC rights.

Kavitha accused the state government of stalling BC reservation implementation by shifting the blame onto the Centre. “Rail roko is the only way to compel both governments to work on it,” she said.