Telangana Assembly passes legislation for 42 pc BC quota in local bodies

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon the leaders of opposition parties to come together to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring amendments to the constitution, to enable the implementation of 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BC) in Telangana.

Telangana Assembly passed The Telangana Backward Classes (reservation of seats in rural and urban local bodies) Bill, 2025, on Monday, March 17.

The Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025, and The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments or posts in the services under the state) Bill, 2025, was also passed on a voice vote during Monday’s session.

During the discussion on BC reservations, BRS Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar spoke extensively on how the BC reservations were being successfully implemented in Tamil Nadu, and why the attempt of the Bihar government to do the same failed in 2024.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgement in Indira Sawhney versus Union of India in 1992, which enabled Tamil Nadu to pass a resolution and implement 69 percent reservations for BCs.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had explicitly stated that the comprehensive caste survey be conducted scientifically. He cautioned that if the process was not followed correctly, the BC reservations Bill passed by the Telangana Assembly could risk ending up like the example of Bihar.

Also stating that the Tamil Nadu BC reservations were successful because the comprehensive survey was done there twice, under the aegis of the BC commission, he questioned why the survey was done under the state planning board in Telangana.

He also submitted amendments to the BC reservations bill, urging the state government to include 42 percent quota for BCs in state government contracts and the constitution of the BC sub-plan in the bill. He added that it was now the responsibility of Revanth Reddy to get the passed legislation implemented, by bringing pressure on the Centre.

BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged the BRS not to raise suspicions over the survey and to have confidence in the commitment of the state government to implement 42 percent reservations for BCs in Telangana.

He urged Kamalakar to join forces with the state government, to bring pressure on the NDA government to bring Telangana under schedule 9 of the constitution, so that the 42 percent BC reservations could be implemented in Telangana.

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said that it was now the responsibility of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to push 100 Congress MPs, to fight for achieving BC reservations in Telangana and across the country.

AIMIM floor leader, who offered his support for the BC reservations bill, demanded that 8 percent of those reservations be given to “backward groups in Muslims” in the BC-E category.

He also reminded that Andhra Pradesh was giving 50 percent reservations to BC in nominated posts in corporations and in government contracts.