US Consulate in Hyderabad invites applications for full-time job

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has announced a job opening for those seeking a full-time position.

The consulate is currently inviting applications for the role of a Motor Pool Dispatcher, a position that requires 40 hours of work per week.

Eligibility criteria for job at US Consulate in Hyderabad

To be eligible for the role, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have completed secondary school.

Language Proficiency: A good working knowledge of English is essential. Additionally, candidates should be proficient in one of the following languages: Telugu Hindi

Skills Required: Candidates must demonstrate: Administrative skills Strong leadership abilities Technical expertise Basic keyboard skills Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook



All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security clearances before final selection.

Salary and Benefits

The selected candidate will receive an attractive annual salary of Rs 538,199 for the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

Interested candidates must submit the following documents as part of their application:

Education certificates

Valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license

Proof of citizenship or residence

Deadline for Application Submission

The last date to submit applications is November 6. Candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible through the official website of the US Consulate.

Don’t miss this opportunity to work in an international environment at the US Consulate in Hyderabad!

For more details and to apply, visit the official website of the US Consulate in Hyderabad (click here).