Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale: Top 2, probable winner name leaked

Hyderabad: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is just around the corner, with the winner set to be crowned on Sunday, December 15. The excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch as the top 5 contestants — Avinash, Nikhil, Gautham, Prerana, and Nabeel Afridi battle it out for the coveted trophy.

BB Telugu 8 Top 2

Voting lines, which have been open all week, will officially close tonight, marking the last chance for fans to support their favorite contestant. As per official voting trends, two contestants who are leading in top 2 are —

1. Gautham

2. Nikhil

They have emerged as the frontrunners with a neck-and-neck battle for the top spot. Insiders reveal that the vote difference between the two is incredibly narrow, estimated to be just 5 per cent.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner 2024

BB Telugu 8 winner name has been doing rounds on internet. While Gautham and Nikhil continue their fierce competition, it is being said that Nikhil might only lift the trophy.

However, with fluctuating vote counts, the winner still remains unpredictable, and fans eagerly await the grand finale to see who takes home the trophy.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Ranks

Meanwhile, the rankings of the other finalists are reportedly falling into place. Avinash is expected to bow out in 5th place, followed by Prerana in 4th and Nabeel Afridi in 3rd. These projections, however, are subject to change based on last-minute voting.

The finale promises to be a nail-biting conclusion to a season filled with drama, emotions, and intense competition. Allu Arjun will be seen gracing the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

