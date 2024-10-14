Schools gear up to reopen in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Schools are gearing up to reopen in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana as Dasara holidays come to an end today.

In the current month, tomorrow will be the second working day as holidays began on October 2.

Schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts observed 13 holidays

According to the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, the Dasara vacation lasted for 13 days. Schools are scheduled to reopen on October 15.

Following the vacation, schools will conduct the Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to 28.

Deepavali

In addition to the Dasara holidays, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will also remain closed for the Deepavali festival, which will be celebrated on October 31.

Due to the Dasara and Deepavali festivals, schools to observe 14 holidays.

Additionally, schools in the state will remain closed on October 20 and 27, which are Sundays.