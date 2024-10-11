Banks in Hyderabad to observe eight holidays in October

Hyderabad: Banks in Hyderabad are set to observe eight holidays in October 2024. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.
These holidays include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.
Bank holidays in Hyderabad for October
In October, there are a total of 16 holidays for banks, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, national holidays, and regional festivals. However, for Hyderabad specifically, banks will observe eight holidays.
Below is the complete list of holidays for banks in Hyderabad this October:
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)
- October 6: Sunday
- October 12: Dasara (Regional Holiday)
- October 13: Sunday
- October 20: Sunday
- October 26: Fourth Saturday
- October 27: Sunday
- October 31: Diwali (Regional Holiday)
Among these, Dasara on October 12 and Diwali on October 31 are major regional holidays when banks will remain closed across the city.
Services available during holidays
Even though banks will be closed on these eight days, essential services will continue to operate:
- ATMs: Available 24/7 for cash withdrawals, deposits, and other transactions.
- Mobile and Internet Banking: Customers can transfer funds, check balances, and manage their accounts using mobile apps or online banking platforms.
This ensures that Hyderabad residents can still access their banking services without disruption, even during the holidays.
Types of Banks in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, like other cities in India, has a wide range of banks serving different customer needs. These banks will all be observing the October holidays. The various types of banks include:
- Public Sector Banks: Government-owned banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda.
- Private Sector Banks: Privately-owned banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.
- Co-operative Banks: Operate in both urban and rural areas, providing loans to their members.
- Regional Rural Banks: Focus on rural areas, helping in the development of agriculture and small industries.
- Payment Banks: Specialize in digital payments and small financial transactions.
- Small Finance Banks: Cater to small businesses, farmers, and low-income groups.
- Foreign Banks: International banks with branches in India, such as HSBC and Citibank.