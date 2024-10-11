Banks in Hyderabad to observe eight holidays in October

Hyderabad: Banks in Hyderabad are set to observe eight holidays in October 2024. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.

These holidays include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in Hyderabad for October

In October, there are a total of 16 holidays for banks, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, national holidays, and regional festivals. However, for Hyderabad specifically, banks will observe eight holidays.

Below is the complete list of holidays for banks in Hyderabad this October:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 6: Sunday

October 12: Dasara (Regional Holiday)

October 13: Sunday

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Fourth Saturday

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Regional Holiday)

Among these, Dasara on October 12 and Diwali on October 31 are major regional holidays when banks will remain closed across the city.

Services available during holidays

Even though banks will be closed on these eight days, essential services will continue to operate:

ATMs: Available 24/7 for cash withdrawals, deposits, and other transactions.

Mobile and Internet Banking: Customers can transfer funds, check balances, and manage their accounts using mobile apps or online banking platforms.

This ensures that Hyderabad residents can still access their banking services without disruption, even during the holidays.

Types of Banks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, like other cities in India, has a wide range of banks serving different customer needs. These banks will all be observing the October holidays. The various types of banks include: