Hyderabad: Hyderabad may soon get “Ratan Tata Marg” as the Telangana government is likely to consider renaming the Outer Ring Road (ORR) approach road to Adibatla after the renowned industrialist.

This hint was dropped by the State IT and Industries Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, who mourned the demise of Ratan Tata.

Minister recalls contribution of Ratan Tata to Hyderabad’s growth

The minister recalled the industrialist’s outstanding contributions to the growth of high-end manufacturing in the city, especially in the aerospace sector, in addition to the significant presence of TCS and his encouragement for the development of the industrial ecosystem in Telangana.

Recalling the loss of the Nano car project to Gujarat, the minister wrote, “The then CM, Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, wrote to him to express our disappointment.”

Revealing Ratan Tata’s reply to Reddy, the minister wrote, “He replied, stating that he had something bigger in mind for Hyderabad, and that’s how the Sikorsky helicopter project took shape in Adibatla, which, thanks to the anchor industry of Tata Advanced Systems, has become a global aerospace cluster today.”

Justifying his proposal for Ratan Tata Marg in Hyderabad, the minister wrote, “He was very impressed with the ORR.”

India bids tearful adieu to the industrialist

Meanwhile, thousands, including top political leaders, captains of industry, celebrities, and commoners, bid a tearful farewell to the legendary business giant during his final journey on Thursday.

Battling age-related health issues at Breach Candy Hospital since Monday, Tata (86) breathed his last shortly before midnight on Wednesday, plunging the world of industry and corporates into gloom.