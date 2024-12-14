Food raid at restaurant in Hyderabad reveals multiple violations

Hyderabad: The food safety commissioner’s task force team identified multiple safety violations by ‘Daily Rituals’ restaurant located at Road No 45 in Jubilee Hills during their inspection on Saturday, December 14.

Expired food products found

The food safety team seized items such as 9 kg of broken kaju, 20 kg of moong dal, 12 kg of kabuli chana, 200 gms of mushroom, and 2.8 kg of shrimp paste found in violation of labelling regulations at the restaurant in Hyderabad.

Expired products were discovered on the premises, including a 280 ml bottle of biryani flavour that expired on October 2, 2024, and a 180 gm samosa pastry that expired on November 28, 2024. Both items have been seized.

The water analysis reports, pest control records and Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) certificates of restaurant employees were not provided, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license of the food and beverage establishment was found prominently displayed.

The task force team found wet flooring with food waste littered all around and accumulated in the drains. Though the premises had adequate lighting, the lighting fixtures were not provided at the restaurant in Hyderabad.