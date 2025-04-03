IMD forecasts rainfall, lightning in Hyderabad on Thursday, Friday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts of rainfall and lightning in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday.

According to the forecast, rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are expected over the next two days.

Amid forecasts, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

In view of the expected rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the next two days.

The alert covers Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Serilingampally zones.

Ahead of the IMD’s rainfall and lightning forecast, temperatures in the city have dropped below 33 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the lowest maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandlaguda.

Orange alert for districts in Telangana

Apart from the rainfall and lightning forecast for Hyderabad, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

Also Read Summer holidays announced for inter colleges in Telangana

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in these districts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the lowest maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius was recorded yesterday in Medak district.

With IMD Hyderabad’s rainfall and lightning forecasts, temperatures in the city and other parts of the state are likely to drop further.