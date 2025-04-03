Summer holidays announced for inter colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially declared summer holidays for all inter colleges across the state.

As per the latest announcement, colleges will remain closed until June 1 and the new academic session will begin on June 2.

How students can make the most of holidays

With nearly a month-long break, students are encouraged to use the time productively.

They can focus on self-study by revising previous lessons and preparing for upcoming topics.

Additionally, students can consider skill development by exploring online courses, learning new languages or developing hobbies.

The directive applies to all government, private and aided inter colleges in Telangana.

The Board has emphasized strict compliance with the holiday schedule and warned institutions against conducting unauthorized classes during this period.

Violations may lead to disciplinary action.

S Krishna Aditya, Secretary of TGBIE, has made it clear that no college should hold classes during the summer break.