Summer holidays announced for inter colleges in Telangana

The directive applies to all government, private and aided inter colleges in the state.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2025 8:20 am IST
Telangana govt releases list of general, optional holidays for 2025
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially declared summer holidays for all inter colleges across the state. 

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

As per the latest announcement, colleges will remain closed until June 1 and the new academic session will begin on June 2. 

How students can make the most of holidays

With nearly a month-long break, students are encouraged to use the time productively. 

MS Creative School

They can focus on self-study by revising previous lessons and preparing for upcoming topics. 

Additionally, students can consider skill development by exploring online courses, learning new languages or developing hobbies. 

Summer holidays for all inter colleges in Telangana

The directive applies to all government, private and aided inter colleges in Telangana.

The Board has emphasized strict compliance with the holiday schedule and warned institutions against conducting unauthorized classes during this period.

Also Read
UK increases visa fees for Indians, other nationals

Violations may lead to disciplinary action. 

S Krishna Aditya, Secretary of TGBIE, has made it clear that no college should hold classes during the summer break.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2025 8:20 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button