UK increases visa fees for Indians, other nationals

Indians and many other nationals traveling to the United Kingdom (UK) will need to budget more for their trips as visa fees have been hiked.

Effective from April 1, 2025, the standard visitor visa which is required by Indians and nationals from Pakistan and Nigeria has seen its cost rise from 115 UK pounds to 127. This is an increase of 12 UK pounds for the basic six-month visa option.

Long-term UK visitor visa fees for Indians

For frequent visitors to the UK, the long-term visa options have also become more expensive.

The two-year visa now costs 475 UK pounds instead of the previous 432 UK pounds. Those opting for five-year visas will pay 848 UK pounds, up from 771.

For the ten-year visa, the price has increased to 1059 UK pounds from 963. These long-term visas remain popular among family visitors, business travelers, and frequent tourists, though each stay is still limited to six months per visit.

Apart from the hike in visa fees for Indians and many other nationals, the UK has also increased fees for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system which applies to visitors from visa-exempt countries.

The ETA cost has risen from 10 UK pounds to 16. The system is currently applicable to travelers from countries like the United States, EU nations, Australia, Japan, and several Gulf states.

UK visa application process

Indian applicants for UK visas must complete an online application followed by a biometric appointment at a visa center.

Required documents typically include a valid passport, proof of sufficient funds, travel itinerary, and accommodation details.

Processing usually takes about three weeks. Though delays may occur during peak travel seasons. Some applicants may also be called for an interview as part of the process.

In contrast, travelers from visa-exempt countries enjoy a simpler process for their ETA applications which can be completed entirely online or through a mobile app without submitting physical documents or attending appointments.

Most ETA approvals come through within three working days and the authorization remains valid for two years or until the passport expires whichever comes first.