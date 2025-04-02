Dhruv Rathee slams Telangana govt over University of Hyderabad land issue

Hyderabad: Amid the row over 400 acres of land near the University of Hyderabad, prominent YouTuber and educator Dhruv Rathee has slammed the Telangana government.

He amplified the concerns shared by various activists including Telangana-based entrepreneur Nayini Anurag Reddy.

Intervene in University of Hyderabad land issue: Dhruv Rathee to Rahul Gandhi

Dhruv Rathee has not only raised his concerns over the issue but also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene.

He took to social media to condemn the decision of the Telangana government and called the deployment of bulldozers within the university campus unacceptable.

His reaction was in response to Anurag Reddy’s detailed social media posts which revealed that the affected land is home to 734 plant species, 220 bird species, deer, pythons, and ancient trees.

This is unacceptable!@RahulGandhi should take action and get this destruction stopped in Telangana. https://t.co/ADYEqymtvD — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) April 1, 2025

Telangana government’s stand

In response to the huge criticism, the Telangana government on Tuesday clarified that it has not taken even an inch of the land belonging to the University of Hyderabad.

The government claimed that after winning the court case relating to the land, it protected the government land worth thousands of crores from falling into the hands of private persons and wants to use the same to provide employment to the youth by setting up IT companies.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industry and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy addressed a joint press conference to put forth the government’s stand amid intensified protests by student groups, environmental activists and the opposition party against the proposal to auction the land in Kancha Gachibowli.

The ministers slammed the opposition BRS and BJP for spreading lies about the land near the University of Hyderabad for political gains and cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those creating hurdles for government works and development.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government took control of the land after the court delivered its judgment. He also gave the assurance that the government would protect the biodiversity on the HCU campus.

As debates over development and environmental conservation continued, Dhruv Rathee and other activists expressed their views.