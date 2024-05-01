Dhruv Rathee slams viral posts claiming his wife is Pakistani

Dhruv Rathee, a popular Indian YouTuber, has strongly denied the false reports circulating on social media about his personal life and family and slammed “IT cell employees for their desperation to target his family.”

The viral posts claimed that Dhruv Rathee’s “real name” is Badruddin Rashid Lahori and that his wife, Juli Lbr, is a Pakistani national named Zulaikha. The posts also alleged that the couple lives in the underworld of Don Dawood Ibrahim’s bungalow in Karachi under the protection of the Pakistani military.

However, Dhruv Rathee has refuted these claims, stating that they are completely false.

He is married to his long-time girlfriend Juli Lbr, who is a German citizen. They got married in November 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

Rathee was born in Rohtak, Haryana, India and received his education in India and Germany.

Rathee has been praised for his fact-based, in-depth coverage of social and political issues in India, especially against the BJP-led ruling establishment, which has likely made him a target of such false narratives.

“They have no answer to the videos I made so they’re spreading these fake claims. And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife’s family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees,” he said in a post on X.

Rathee’s YouTube channel has garnered widespread attention for its criticism of governmental policies and societal issues.

Videos such as “Is India Becoming a Dictatorship,” “Ladakh is Dying,” “Reality of Love J***,” and “Electoral Bonds: The Biggest Scam in the History of India” have garnered millions of views, propelling his subscriber count to over 18 million.