Hyderabad: New street with Gandipet lakeview for serene evenings

Hyderabad is a city that never ceases to evolve, with new cafes, places, and vibrant streets emerging frequently. The excitement for discovering and exploring such new spots is truly contagious in our city. As soon as word about a fresh location surfaces online, people waste no time in heading out to experience the latest attractions and hidden gems Hyderabad has to offer.

One such newly discovered and still a hidden gem is a new road connecting the Financial District to Gandipet with a beautiful lake view and lush greenery, offering a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

This newly constructed road, still under development in some areas, promises smooth and scenic drives that will make you forget you’re in Hyderabad. The best times to visit are early mornings and evenings when when the light creates a magical atmosphere and the views are simply breathtaking.

(Image Source: Rasti Amena/Siasat)

This spot has already become a favorite for photoshoots and quick celebrations, with many people flocking here to capture the picturesque Gandipet Lake backdrop. Whether it’s a birthday celebration or just a casual outing, this location offers a perfect setting.

(Image Source: Rasti Amena/Siasat)

If you’re feeling hungry after your visit, there are plenty of eateries near Gandipet and CBIT College. Head towards Narsingi from Gandipet, and you’ll find numerous cafes perfect for a quick bite.

In the coming weeks, we can expect food carts and bandis to start popping up along this road, similar to what we’ve seen on other new streets like Khajaguda Lake Street and the new street near Knowledge City.

Social media influencers and bloggers are already sharing reels and posts about this spot, inviting Hyderabadis to guess its location. This place is sure to become the city’s favorite soon.

So, grab your camera, and head out to experience this beautiful new spot in Hyderabad!