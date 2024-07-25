With Rs 10,000 crore net worth, meet richest family of Bollywood

Mumbai: The Bollywood industry is home to several popular film families, known for their long-standing legacies. Among these, the Kumars, who manage the renowned T-Series company, are considered the wealthiest.

Bhushan Kumar, who heads T-Series as Chairman and Managing Director, shares ownership with his brother, Krishan Kumar. The family’s wealth is estimated at a staggering Rs 10,000 crore, according to the Hurun India Rich List.

T-Series, founded in 1983 by the late Gulshan Kumar, has grown into India’s largest music label. It gained fame with soundtracks for films like “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” and “Aashiqui,” and has since expanded into film production, with recent successful movies like “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

Following the Kumars, the Chopra family, who own Yash Raj Films (YRF), is another major name in Bollywood. Led by Aditya Chopra, with actress Rani Mukerji as part of the family, they hold a net worth of around Rs 8,000 crore.

The Bachchan family, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have amassed wealth estimated at Rs 4,500 crore.

The Kapoor family, featuring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, also ranks among the richest, with a net worth of Rs 2,000 crore. These families not only have significant financial standing but also a profound influence on the Indian film industry.