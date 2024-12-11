Large-scale encroachment by 5 realtors in Hyderabad: BJP MLA to HYDRAA

Hyderabad: BJP Kamareddy MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy has lodged multiple complaints against five realtors for allegedly encroaching upon lakes to construct high-rise buildings, gated villas and other commercial buildings around Hyderabad.

He met Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath at the latter’s office in Buddha Bhavan on Tuesday, December 10, and demanded action against what he termed “gross violations” of Praneeth Pranav Grove Park, Phoenix 285FD, Candeur Skyline, Prestige City, and Vajram Ixora.

Praneeth Pranav Grove Park- Pranav Grove Private Lake

The MLA has alleged that Praneeth Pranav Grove Park building G+2 villas in Gagilapur village of Dundigal Gandimaisamma mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in an area measuring 70 acres and 20 guntas, has not only encroached 20 acres and 9 guntas of lake land of Usman Kunta in survey number 203 but has consumed the lake into the residential villa project as a private lake called “Pranav Grove Private Lake.”

He alleged that it was a violation of the Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act, (Act no 10 of 2002) and Telangana lake protection norms which prohibit construction activities in and around water bodies.

He also pointed out that as per the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) lake maps have been kept in the public domain, Usman Kunta’s preliminary notification was given on September 24, 2020, but no final notification was issued.

He questioned the approvals by HMDA and Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA), and alleged collusion of the irrigation department, revenue department and HMDA with the builders.

‘Phoenix 285FD’ and ‘Candeur Skyline’

In another complaint addressed to Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), HYDRAA and RERA, he alleged that both Phoenix 286FD and Candeur Skyline projects being built on land measuring 77,338.48 sq mts in Puppalaguda and Narginghi villages of Gandipet Mandal, have encroached upon 17 acres and 30 guntas of Mukkasani Kunta water body and buffer-zone.

He stated that the TOPO sheet issued by the Survey of India and HMDA Master Plans also proved the same.

Questioning how TSIIC (now TGIIC) approved the projects for the commercial project “Phoenix 285FD” and residential project “Candwue Skyline” in February 2023, and also RERA approving it, he alleged that HMDA, RERA, GHMC, TGIIC and irrigation departments were complicit in colluding with the developers and facilitating blatant violations.

‘Sri Prestige Vaishnavi Projects’

Venkata Ramana Reddy also alleged violations by Sri Prestige Vaishnavi Projects (formerly Prestige Projects Pvt Ltd) represented by R Suresh Kumar for “The Prestige City Hyderabad- Apartments and Villas,” where residential apartments with 13 towers with G+41 floors were being constructed in an extent of 31 acres and 14 guntas land, and “The Prestige City, Hyderabad-Villas” in an extent of 24 acres and 04 guntas.

The project is coming up in a total area of 55 acres and 18 guntas, in Premavathipet village of Rajendra Nagar of Rangareddy district.

The MLA alleged that 9 acres of the lake area and 5 acres of buffer zone in and adjoining land in survey number 86 of Premavathipet village has been occupied by the project.

He also stated in his complaint that forged maps were used by the builder to obtain fraudulent no-objection certificates from the irrigation department and the revenue department, with approvals given by GHMC in July 2023, and October 2023 for the two constructions.

He alleged collusion of GHMC, irrigation and revenue departments with the builders in facilitating these violations.

‘VAJRAM IXORA’ project by Vajram Constructions Pvt Ltd

Venkata Ramana Reddy also alleged that Vajram Constructions Pvt Ltd has encroached upon 1.5 acres of Medla Kunta (Devuni Kunta) in 4-acre land where the Vajram IXORA project was being constructed, in survey number 29 of Gopanpally village of Serilingampally mandal in Rangareddy district.

He alleged that forged village maps were used to fraudulently obtain the no-objection certificates from the irrigation and revenue departments.

He stated that HMDA maps including the cadastral maps showed that a preliminary notification was issued for the lake on February 14, 2014, but there was no trace of a final notification issued.

He alleged that GHMC, revenue and irrigation departments have colluded with the builder in getting the approvals and NOCs for the project.

Criticising HYDRAA’s double standards

“The HYDRAA tasked with protecting water resources, has shockingly assured the violators that permissions granted to the projects will not be touched. This is particularly disheartening when compared to the recent demolitions of small, unauthorised structures belonging to economically weaker sections. However, when it comes to corporations, even large-scale encroachments and violations are overlooked or condoned,” he criticised.

BJP MLA demands probe

He demanded a comprehensive and independent inquiry into all his allegations against these constructions, including the role of officials in facilitating these violations.

He also demanded immediate suspension and cancellation of all permissions granted by the authorities/agencies concerned, demolition of illegal structures built on encroached land, and the restoration of the area to its original state.

He has appealed for transparent mechanisms to ensure no such violations could occur in future projects.