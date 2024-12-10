Musi project: TGMFC to provide Rs 2L to displaced minorities

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Finance Corporation (TGMFC) Chairman Obedulla Kothwal announced a compensation package of Rs 2 lakh for the displaced families from minorities affected by the Musi River project.

This initiative is part of a special livelihood scheme aimed at resettling minorities living in the riverbed areas of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal districts.

Under the new resettlement plan, families that have already been relocated will receive financial assistance totalling Rs 2 lakh.

This amount comprises Rs 1.40 lakh as a subsidized loan from the corporation and Rs 60,000 as a loan from the Women’s Fund.

To date, 138 minority families have been identified for this financial support, which will be disbursed immediately, he added.

In addition to this scheme, Kothwal introduced three new initiatives for minorities, including the Indiramma Minority Women’s Scheme and the Indiramma Women’s Empowerment Scheme, which were launched with a budget of Rs 31.64 crore.

As part of these programs, Rs 25 crore will be allocated to assist 5,000 impoverished individuals across the state with Rs 50,000 each.

The application process for these schemes will commence soon, targeting minority families living below the poverty line.