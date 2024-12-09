TGMFC to distribute sewing machines to 10490 women

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) will soon be distributing sewing machines to 10,490 women in the state. The beneficiaries will be selected after receiving the applications through an online procedure.

Chairman of TGMFC, Mohd Obedulla Kothwal, said that the machines will be distributed to the women who are from BPL families. The applicants should submit a Food Security Card (ration card) or income certificate along with the application.

“After thorough vetting the beneficiaries will be selected and sewing machines provided. In the first phase, 10,490 women will get the sewing machine. The scheme will continue and more women will benefit through it,” said Obedulla Kothwal.

The corporation will also extend a financial grant of Rs 50,000 each to 5,000 women in the state at a budget of Rs 25 crore. The women using the money can set up businesses or vocational training centres. “Preference will be given to widows to help them sustain their livelihood,” said Obedulla Kothwal.

The corporation in association with the training institutes is shortly offering free training in various life skill development courses such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Marketing, Computer Data Entry and Cyber Security for both boys and girls. A few women-exclusive courses will be held.

The corporation will give Rs 2 lakh each to the oustees’ families of the Musi River Project. The corporation identified 138 families to extend the financial assistance, to help them with their livelihood.