Top 5 traditional desserts that made Hyderabadi food famous

Ask a Hyderabadi about the city’s best food, and they will likely mention biryani or haleem first. While Hyderabad gained its culinary reputation from these iconic dishes, that is not all the city has to offer. If you dig deep past the savoury dishes that crowd the table, you will find that Hyderabad boasts a rich variety of traditional desserts that are equally deserving of the spotlight.

From syrup-soaked breads to almond treats, these desserts have been perfected over generations and hold a special place in the heart of Hyderabad’s food culture. Whether served during festive occasions or enjoyed as a midnight sweet craving, they have a way of bringing people together.

So come along as Siasat.com takes you on a taste test of these five traditional desserts that have become synonymous with Hyderabad.

1. Qubani ka Meetha

Qubani ka Meetha is a quintessential Hyderabadi dessert made from dried apricots, Qubani or Khubani in Urdu. The apricots are soaked overnight and then cooked with sugar to create a rich, jam-like consistency. Traditionally, it is garnished with blanched almonds or apricot kernels and served with a side of cream, custard or vanilla ice cream. This dessert is the most popular in Hyderabad and a wedding staple here.

Image Source: Cook Click N Devour

2. Double ka Meetha

The name Double ka Meetha originates from the local term ‘double roti’, used in Hyderabad to refer to milk bread, which doubles in size when baked. This dessert is made by deep frying slices of the bread and soaking them in a rich syrup made from milk, saffron, sugar and cardamom. It is sometimes also layered with rabri and garnished with almonds and pistachios.

Image Source: Whisk Affair

3. Jauzi ka Halwa

This is one of the richest desserts of Hyderabad, in terms of both history and ingredients. Jauzi Ka Halwa was introduced to Hyderabad in the early 19th century by Muhammad Hussain, a Turkish immigrant who set up Hameedi Confectioners in Nampally. His creation caught the attention of Mir Osman Ali Khan, who was impressed by this dessert. This dense sweet is made with wheat, ghee, milk, sugar and flavoured with nutmeg, giving it a distinct taste.

Image Source: Hameedi Confectioners

4. Badam ki Jali

One can say that Badam ki Jali is the most underrated sweet of Hyderabad, but it is also one that showcases the artistic flair of Hyderabadis. It is a unique sweet crafted from a mixture of almonds, sugar and egg whites, forming a marzipan-like dough. This dough is then intricately molded into various shapes, such as floral patterns or lattice designs. It is then lightly baked to achieve a delicate texture. This sweet is often gifted in Hyderabadi weddings, especially in the pre-wedding Sanchak ceremony.

Image Source: Instagram/ Dakhni Sweet Treats

5. Ashrafi

Named after the Ashrafi coins issued during the Nizam’s reign, this dessert also resembles gold coins. The ingredients used to make Ashrafi are similar to Badam ki Jali, but that is where the similarities stop. To make Ashrafis, the marzipan-like dough is pressed into coin-shaped moulds bearing intricate designs. These sweets are often coloured with saffron to give them a gold coin-like appearance. It symbolizes prosperity and is often distributed as favours in weddings.

Image Source: X

Have you tried these Hyderabadi desserts? Comment below.