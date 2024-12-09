TGMFC urges students to apply directly for CM’s Overseas Scholarship

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation asked the students who are applying for the ‘Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities,’ directly fill in the applications and not seek help from middlemen.

Chairman TGMFC, Mohd Obedulla Kothwal, said the applications for the “Fall Season 2024” are being accepted by the corporation online till December 31.

The students aspiring to avail a scholarship of Rs 20 lakh should submit income proof (below Rs 5 lakh per annum) and educational certificates.

The TGMFC said it was noticed the students are approaching the middlemen who are tampering with the documents of the students making them ineligible for the scheme. Candidates themselves should correctly fill in the applications and submit them on the website.