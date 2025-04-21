Fake doctor busted at Hyderabad hospital, booked

The accused, Kalapala Bharat Kumar, was allegedly practising medicine without a valid license or certificate.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 21st April 2025 6:06 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a surprise inspection at Ankura Hospital in Madinaguda on March 19, the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) found a Duty Medical Officer (DMO) using forged registration documents to practice at the facility.

Following the inspection, TGMC lodged a complaint at Miyapur police station, where an FIR was registered on March 25.

The council stated that the accused had created fabricated registration documents, and further investigation is underway. Hospitals, nursing homes and super-speciality hospitals across Hyderabad and Telangana have been directed to verify the credentials of employees before hiring them.

Verification of employees can be done via the council’s website under the “Doctors Search” section.

