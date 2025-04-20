Hyderabad: Hospital employee attempts suicide after termination

Hyderabad: A temporary worker at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills attempted suicide after being fired from the job on Saturday, April 19.

A video circulating on social media, shows the woman climbing the terrace in an attempt to end her life. The incident caused panic among passersby. The Incident occurred at AIG Hospital in Banjara Hills.

The woman identified as Shiva Leela demanded reinstatement; the hospital authorities tried to calm her down and held a discussion with the woman on the terrace for nearly two hours.

When the management agreed to her demands, she came down. The incident led to a traffic jam as passerby stopped to witness the antics of the woman.