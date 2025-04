Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Saturday, April 19, on the fifth floor of the emergency ward of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Patients were immediately evacuated from the accident spot.

A fire broke out on Saturday on the fifth floor of the emergency ward of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.#Hyderabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/iU96weBTwm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 19, 2025

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)