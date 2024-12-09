Thieves steal gold worth Rs 40 lakh from RC Puram in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A few unidentified thieves decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh from a house in RC Puram in Sangareddy on Sunday, December 8.

The incident occurred when the family members were asleep; the burglars broke into another room through a window and decamped with gold ornaments, 20 tolas of silver ornaments and Rs 10,000, altogether worth about Rs 40 lakh.

When Venugopal, the house owner, and his family members woke up, they found the window open and the ornaments missing.

Also Read Relatives steal gold worth Rs 14 lakh at wedding in Hyderabad, held

In a similar incident of gold theft in Hyderabad, two women were arrested on December 5 from Asif Nagar for stealing ornaments from a relative’s house. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bandarupalli Vyshnavi, 23, and her mother Mutiyala Vijaya Kumari, 41.