Relatives steal gold worth Rs 14 lakh at wedding in Hyderabad, held

Hyderabad: Two women were arrested for stealing gold ornaments from their relatives’ house in Asifnagar, Hyderabad in the evening hours of Thursday, December 5.

The arrested have been identified as Bandarupalli Vyshnavi, 23, and her mother Mutiyala Vijaya Kumari, 41.

According to the police, the arrested duo of mother and daughter went to visit the house of their distant relative, where the wedding function was set to be conducted.

Upon knowing that the family had kept the gold ornaments for the wedding in a locker, the duo stole the entire gold from the locker while the family of the bride was busy, only to flee from the house, around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

Upon realising that the gold had been missing, the bride’s brother rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint about the theft.

The Asifnagar police started a combing operation after forming multiple teams to hunt for the suspects. The duo was arrested from the MGBS bus station in Hyderabad. The Asifnagar police were able to nab the suspects within two hours of receiving the complaint and recover the lost gold weighing 20 tolas, worth Rs 14 lakh from the mother and daughter.