Thieves ride stolen bike in Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda, nabbed

Updated: 6th December 2024 7:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two men were arrested while driving on a stolen bike at Chilkalguda X roads on Thursday evening, December 5. 

The accused, Addakula Vijay Kumar, 44, along with Alakunta Akshay, 19, residents of Addagutta Tukaram gate, allegedly stole two bikes from Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad. 

They sold one of the bikes, a Passion Plus, to Abdul Sattar a bike mechanic, while the other, a Honda Activa was kept by Vijay Kumar.

They were apprehended by the police while driving to Secunderabad on Chilkalguda X roads.

The police were able to recover both bikes worth Rs 1 lakh. They have been booked under section 303 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft.

Akshay, a labourer, was also previously involved in the attempted theft of a bicycle in the month of August from Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad. He had been booked under sections 303 (2) and 62 of BNS.

