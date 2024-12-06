Hyderabad: Interstate peddler nabbed with Rs 5L opium stash in Uppal

The accused, Badar Ram, 32, had migrated from Pali district in Rajasthan to Hyderabad in 2014 to work as a tailor, however he failed to make much.

Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 6th December 2024 6:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: Interstate peddler nabbed with Rs 5L opium stash in Uppal
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddler was arrested from Ganesh Nagar, Uppal, on the night of December 4 and 1 kg of opium was seized from his possession.

The accused, Badar Ram, 32, had migrated from Pali district in Rajasthan to Hyderabad in 2014. He worked as a tailor in various locations but due to financial difficulties returned to his home town, two months ago. 

There, he hatched a plan with Laxman Malik to sell drugs in Hyderabad sensing a demand in the city. Ram purchased 1 kg of drugs from Malik, a native of Rajasthan for Rs 50K and planned to sell it for Rs 400 per 10g in the city.

Also Read
Hyderabad’s Old City shuts down for Black Day over Babri demolition

But on Wednesday night personnel of the special operation team, Maheshwaram, along with Uppal police raided Ram’s residence in Ganesh Nagar Colony, arrested him and seized drugs worth over Rs 5 lakh along with a mobile phone and a Honda Activa.

The police are hunting for the supplier, Malik, and Ram’s customers.

Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 6th December 2024 6:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button