Hyderabad: Interstate peddler nabbed with Rs 5L opium stash in Uppal

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddler was arrested from Ganesh Nagar, Uppal, on the night of December 4 and 1 kg of opium was seized from his possession.

The accused, Badar Ram, 32, had migrated from Pali district in Rajasthan to Hyderabad in 2014. He worked as a tailor in various locations but due to financial difficulties returned to his home town, two months ago.

There, he hatched a plan with Laxman Malik to sell drugs in Hyderabad sensing a demand in the city. Ram purchased 1 kg of drugs from Malik, a native of Rajasthan for Rs 50K and planned to sell it for Rs 400 per 10g in the city.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Old City shuts down for Black Day over Babri demolition

But on Wednesday night personnel of the special operation team, Maheshwaram, along with Uppal police raided Ram’s residence in Ganesh Nagar Colony, arrested him and seized drugs worth over Rs 5 lakh along with a mobile phone and a Honda Activa.

The police are hunting for the supplier, Malik, and Ram’s customers.