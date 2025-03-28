Cherlapalli railway station now final stop for East Coast Express

Importantly, SCR officials have confirmed that there will be no alteration to the existing stoppage timings at other stations along the route.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th March 2025 9:47 pm IST
Indian Railways to deploy Kavach system on 44,000 kms of tracks in next 5 years
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a significant change regarding the East Coast Express, effective June 15.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The train, which operates between Shalimar and Hyderabad, will now terminate at Cherlapalli railway station instead of the previously designated Hyderabad railway station.

This decision comes as part of SCR’s efforts to streamline operations and enhance service efficiency. Train No. 18045 will arrive at Cherlapalli at 17:05, while Train No. 18046 will originate from Cherlapalli starting June 17, 2025.

MS Creative School

Importantly, SCR officials have confirmed that there will be no alteration to the existing stoppage timings at other stations along the route.

The change aims to decongest the busy Hyderabad railway stations and improve overall travel experiences for passengers.

The newly developed Cherlapalli station is positioned to handle increased traffic.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th March 2025 9:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button