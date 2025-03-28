Cherlapalli railway station now final stop for East Coast Express

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a significant change regarding the East Coast Express, effective June 15.

The train, which operates between Shalimar and Hyderabad, will now terminate at Cherlapalli railway station instead of the previously designated Hyderabad railway station.

This decision comes as part of SCR’s efforts to streamline operations and enhance service efficiency. Train No. 18045 will arrive at Cherlapalli at 17:05, while Train No. 18046 will originate from Cherlapalli starting June 17, 2025.

Importantly, SCR officials have confirmed that there will be no alteration to the existing stoppage timings at other stations along the route.

The change aims to decongest the busy Hyderabad railway stations and improve overall travel experiences for passengers.

The newly developed Cherlapalli station is positioned to handle increased traffic.