Check timings for Eid prayers at Eidgahs, mosques in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in Hyderabad on Monday, March 31, along with the rest of the country, here is a list of timings for Eid prayers at mosques and Eidgahs in the city.

Eid prayers will be offered at various places across the city.

Eidgah timings

Eidgah Mir Alam- 10 am

Eidgah Qutub Shahi- 9:15 am

Eidgah First Lancer- 9 am

Eidgah Madannapet- 10 am

Redhills Playground- 8:15 am

Mosque Timings

Hajj House Masjid- 7:20 am

Jama masjid Amena- 8:00 am

Masjid-e Mahboobia- 8:00 am

Masjid-e-Quba- 9:00 am

Makkah Masjid, Charminar- 10 am

Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam- 9:30 am

Jamia Masjid Osmania, Malakpet- 9 am

Masjid-e-Azizia, Mehdipatnam- 6:45 am

Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen- 8 am

Jama Masjid Ambarpet- 9 am

Masjid Hakeem mir Wazir Ali- 7am

Sahifa Masjid Azampura- 8:30 am

Masjid e Amera, Abids- 8 am

Jama Masjid Aliya- 9 am

Masjid Chaman e Afzalgunj- 9:30 am

Jama Masjid Chowk, Khilwat- 9:30am