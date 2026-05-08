Mumbai: The Met Gala 2026 may be over, but it continues to dominate headlines, especially because of the grand fashion statements made by Indian celebrities. Among them, billionaire businesswoman Isha Ambani grabbed massive attention with her stunning appearance on one of the world’s biggest fashion nights. From her dazzling diamonds to the royal Nizam sarpech styled with her outfit, every detail of her look became a talking point online.

However, one unique accessory from her look especially caught everyone’s attention was the “mango” she carried while walking the red carpet.

Isha Ambani’s viral ‘Mango’ purse

At the Met Gala 2026, Isha Ambani wore a custom ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic painting Padmini. While the outfit itself was breathtaking, it was her unusual mango-shaped accessory that left the internet curious.

What many initially believed to be a real mango was actually a hyper-realistic steel sculpture created by renowned Indian artist Subodh Gupta from his famous Aam Aadmi series. The sculpture was placed inside a crochet bag, making it look even more realistic. Soon after photos surfaced online, social media users could not stop talking about the billionaire carrying what looked like India’s beloved Alphonso mango to the Met Gala.

Reports now claim that the viral mango-inspired artwork is worth nearly Rs 95 lakh, leaving many shocked. The idea of spending such a huge amount on a mango-like sculpture fascinated the internet and instantly turned the accessory into one of the most talked-about fashion details from the event.

Speaking to The Word Magazine, artist Subodh Gupta opened up about the meaning behind the artwork. “Isha Ambani held the mango – solid, grounded, timeless. The mango (Aam Aadmi) is an older work of mine, from about 20 years ago. I have always been interested in the play of words: ‘mango’ and ‘aam aadmi,’ the common man. It’s simple, but layered. And over time, it has become one of my most iconic works,” he said.

Apart from the viral mango sculpture, Isha Ambani also sparked discussions because of the way she styled the Nizam’s sarpech with her outfit. A sarpech holds deep cultural and royal significance in Hyderabadi tradition and is usually worn on a turban or crown. For many, it represents pride, honour, and ceremonial importance.

This is why several people on the internet were divided after noticing that a piece believed to be from the Nizam of Hyderabad’s collection was styled at the back of her blouse instead of being worn traditionally. Some social media users even called the sarpech the “pride of the groom” and felt that its placement did not sit right with Hyderabadi royal culture.

Despite the mixed reactions and online debate, Isha Ambani’s Met Gala look has successfully kept everyone talking long after the event ended.