Hyderabad: Isha Ambani did not just attend the Met Gala this year, she arrived wrapped in diamonds, family history and one seriously unexpected Hyderabad connection.

Her look was already making noise online, but things really picked up after NYC jewellery designer Julia Chafe broke it all down on Instagram. Confident in her take, especially after visiting Kantilal Chhotalal’s diamond factory in India, Julia called Isha a “walking archive” and honestly, that may be the most accurate description of the night.

According to Julia, Isha wore 1800 carats of diamonds from her private collection. Her entire top, she said, was covered in jewellery from Nita Ambani’s collection, broken down and reworked into the final look. And because clearly that was not enough, around 200 more diamonds were added into the mix, with the pieces crafted by Kantilal Chhotalal, one of India’s most elite jewellers.

Julia also pointed out the necklace styled around Isha’s arms, another striking piece that reportedly came from her mother’s collection. But the real showstopper was not front and centre. It was almost hidden.

Internet reacts to Isha’s Nizam jewel

While many are calling it a genius archive moment, the internet is also divided over how the Nizam’s sarpech was styled. One side feels there is no controversy here. Their argument is simple: if Nita Ambani bought the piece and the family owns it, Isha has the right to wear it the way she wants. For them, the Met Gala is about drama, reinterpretation and taking old pieces into new spaces.

But another section is not fully convinced. For them, this was not just another diamond ornament being placed on a couture blouse.

A sarpech holds a very specific place in Hyderabadi royal culture. It is traditionally worn on a turban or crown, and for many, it carries pride, status and ceremonial meaning. Some even called it the “pride of the groom,” which is why seeing a piece from the Nizam of Hyderabad’s collection placed at the back of a blouse did not sit well with everyone.

And that is what makes Isha’s look more than just a jewellery flex. It was stunning, expensive and archival, no doubt. But when a historic Hyderabadi piece moves from a Nizam’s turban to a billionaire’s Met Gala blouse, the conversation was bound to go beyond fashion.

Because sometimes, jewellery is not just jewellery. Sometimes, it carries memory, culture and a debate that diamonds alone cannot silence.