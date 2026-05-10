Mere se jodo: PM Modi’s non political remark to CM Revanth raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: After saying he would not make any political statements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the end of his speech in Hyderabad, in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, made a veiled swipe at the latter, suggesting his political ambitions would remain unfulfilled unless he aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Aap jahan pahoochna chahetha hai, nahi pahunch payenge. Aur isliye achahai, ki mere se he jodo (You cannot reach the place where you aim to reach. Hence, it is better you join me),” Modi said in a lighter vein.

After saying he would not make any political statements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the end of his speech in Hyderabad, in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, made a veiled swipe at the latter, suggesting his political ambitions would remain unfulfilled unless… pic.twitter.com/hV0LATVAMo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 10, 2026

PM Modi landed in the city on Sunday, May 10, and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and several other leaders attended the event.

Modi laid the foundation for projects, including four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district.

He also inaugurated various sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of the railways, the Greenfield POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad, the Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass and the PM MITRA Park at Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park).

Developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is India’s first fully functional PM MITRA Park and operationalises the Centre’s 5F vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

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Need of hour is to use petroleum products with restraint: Modi

In the wake of the West Asia crisis, Modi said that the need of the hour is to use petroleum products with restraint. “The imported petroleum products should be used only as per need, as it will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war,” he said.

“Over the past few years, India has reached a spot among the top countries in the world in terms of solar power and we have done unprecedented work in ethanol blending in petrol,” he said.

He also said India is moving on the reform express and building modern infrastructure. He said he would like to assure every family in Telangana, Centre will continue to work with greater speed to realise your dreams.

He will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

For Modi’s security, 2,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout the Parade Grounds, and surrounding areas, turning into a fortress. Entry will be allowed only through designated gates, and all attendees will undergo security checks, said Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi.