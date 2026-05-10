Telangana Youth Congress welcomes Modi with ‘PM is compromised’ poster

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10, the Telangana Youth Congress put up posters reading “PM is compromised” across the city.

While a large banner was put up on a flyover near the Cyber Towers in Hitech City, smaller stickers were placed on pillars, autos and even Bharatiya Janata Party’s posters.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10, the Telangana Youth Congress put up a provocative poster on a flyover flashing the message "PM is compromised" near the Cyber Towers in Hitech City.



The broader political fuel for the campaign is the… pic.twitter.com/tFbCQBcLSJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 10, 2026

🚨 Hyderabad Sends a Message : 'PM IS COMPROMISED'



As PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, Youth Congress workers have taken over the streets with a bold message: 'PM is Compromised'



Compromised on national interests through anti india US trade deal decisions, growing cronyism, and… pic.twitter.com/wqIALsIHnQ — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) May 9, 2026

This is the third demonstration Congress leaders have put up in the city in the past two months, with the most recent at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 3 during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rows of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers in the stands unfurled large letter cards spelling out the slogan “PM is compromised” twice over in full public view.

AI Summit के बाद अब IPL मैदान पर भी!



IYC के कार्यकर्ताओं ने हैदराबाद में जारी IPL Match के दौरान देश के हितों का समझौता करने वाले सरेंडर प्रधानमंत्री से जवाब मांगा:



"ट्रम्प के सामने सरेंडर क्यों किया?

ये 16 का राज क्या है?"



राहुल गांधी के बब्बर शेर बेखौफ होकर लगातार सवाल कर… pic.twitter.com/HVqI36pIU3 — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) May 3, 2026

The broader political fuel for the “PM is compromised” campaign is the India-US trade deal announced in early February, under which India committed to purchasing USD 500 billion worth of American goods over five years and not purchasing Russian oil in exchange for the US cutting its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

Also Read PM Modi to launch development projects, address BJP rally in Hyderabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused Modi of having “surrendered on tariffs” and said the prime minister had “sold the country” in the deal.

Earlier, on March 14, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held a rally in Khairtabad, carrying a massive 100-foot banner reading “PM is compromised” and raising questions over Modi’s name appearing in Epstein files.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday, March 14, held a massive protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Khairtabad, alleging that the PM has compromised India's interests with his recent actions.



Congress has claimed that PM Modi agreed to the India-US… pic.twitter.com/ALfioUpB16 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 14, 2026

PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

PM Modi will land at Hyderabad Airport from Bengaluru and attend an event, during which he will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli.

The projects include laying the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and the Zaheerabad Industrial Area, and the inauguration of various sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of the railways, the Greenfield POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad, and the PM MITRA Park at Warangal.

Later, he will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds.