PM Modi to launch development projects, address BJP rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crores and address a rally in Hyderabad on May 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sees Telangana as a potential state where it can come to power on its own and the party’s state unit is confident of gaining momentum following Modi’s visit, its chief spokesperson N V Subhash told PTI on Saturday, May 9.

According to his tentative schedule, Modi will land at the Hyderabad Airport from Bengaluru and attend an event where he will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli.

The projects include laying the foundation stone for a four-laning of Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area and inauguration of various sections of Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of railways, Greenfied POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad and PM MITRA Park at Warangal.

Later, he will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds.

Lakhs of BJP supporters to attend

Telangana BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the rally and about two lakh people are expected to attend the event.

The party has undertaken a ‘wall writing’ campaign in the state ahead of the rally.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state BJP president N Ramchander Rao participated in the campaign, inviting people to the public meeting.

Sanjay Kumar, who attended a bike rally on Friday night, said the Centre is providing substantial funds for the state’s development.

Telangana would achieve rapid development if a ‘double engine sarkar’ is in place, he said.

2,000 security forces deployed

As many as 2,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout the entire Parade Grounds, and surrounding areas, turning into a fortress. Entry will be allowed only through designated gates, and all attendees will undergo security checks, said Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi.

Comprehensive arrangements are in place for emergency response, medical assistance, and fire safety. CCTV cameras have been installed at the venue, approach roads, checkpoints, and parking areas for continuous monitoring.

“A joint command and control room has been set up to monitor CCTV footage in real time and ensure a quick response. Special teams are monitoring anti-social elements, while technical teams at entry gates will verify electronic devices. Additional security has been arranged with support from OCTOPUS, NSG, and other specialised forces,” the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)