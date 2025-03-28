6 Iconic foods to try in Hyderabad before Ramzan 2025 ends

Hyderabad during Ramzan transforms into a vibrant culinary haven where traditions meet tantalizing flavours. So, when the city gears up for the final days of this holy month, the streets come alive with a mosaic of food stalls, cafes and eateries serving up age-old Ramzan exclusive recipes.

Every bite of these Ramzan special dishes tells a story of heritage, community, and celebration, making Hyderabad’s food scene unmissable this month. Whether you are a local or a visitor, there are several must-try dishes that should make it to your list before the month comes to a close.

Here is a guide by Siasat.com to the best exclusive food to savour before Ramzan ends.

Best Foods in Ramzan in Hyderabad

1. Haleem

It would be unfair not to start this guide with the ultimate Ramzan delicacy in Hyderabad- Haleem. This meaty, velvety-rich dish is available only during this month, making it all the more special. So, if you haven’t had a bowl yet, now is the perfect time to indulge before it disappears until next year.

Siasat.com recommends: For Haleem, go to Hotel City Diamond, Sarvi, Subhan Bakery and Pista House.

Image Source: X

2. Patthar ka Ghosht

If you are in Hyderabad during this month, skipping Patthar ka Ghosht would be a mistake. This unique meat dish is a Ramzan staple and is not easily found outside of this month.

Siasat.com recommends: If you want to try the most authentic version of this dish, Sonu Kababs at Hussaini Alam is your place.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

3. Marag

This royal dish can only be commonly found in Hyderabadi weddings outside of Ramzan. Now is the perfect time to indulge as Marag is easily available at any kabab stall around the city.

Siasat.com recommends: Jani Miyan Kababs at Tolichowki serve the most comforting and delicious bowl of Marag.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

4. Mohabbat ka Sharbat

This chilled, rosy delight came from the streets of Delhi and quickly became a Ramzan favourite in Hyderabad. We cannot guarantee its availability after this month, so hurry up and grab a glass.

Siasat.com recommends: A roadside stall in Nampally, near Yousufain Dargah, serves the most flavourful version of this drink. You can also find Mohabbat ka Sharbat stalls near Charminar.

Image Source: X

5. Dahi Bada

Reiterating the popular phrase ‘Ramzan main kaun bade? Dahi bade’, we urge you to try this refreshing dish before the month ends. It is a staple in Hyderabadi households and also a popular street snack.

Siasat.com recommends: Try any stall at Mallepally, Charminar or Madina Building and you will be guaranteed to find its best version.

Image Source: Instagram

6. Lukhmi

Lukhmi has become a rarity in Hyderabadi cafes and bakeries but makes a comeback every year in Ramzan. Try it for iftar as a replacement for samosa, and you might never go back.

Siasat.com recommends: You can find Lukhmi at every fried food stall at Mallepally, Charminar and Tolichowki.