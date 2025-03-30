Eid Al-Fitr: Live updates on crescent moon sighting in Hyderabad

An official announcement will be made after verifying reports as per Shariah guidelines.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2025 6:03 pm IST
Eid-ul-Fitr in India
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, began its monthly meeting on Sunday, March 30, at 6:00 pm to determine the date of Eid Al-Fitr in India.

The meeting is being held at the Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market. It is being supervised by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema Deccan.

Announcement will be made after verifying reports

Individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 040-24603597, 9000008138, 9000033704, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

An official announcement will be made after verifying reports as per Shariah guidelines.

Meanwhile, residents of Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today as they sighted the Shawwal moon yesterday.

Live update on moon sighting for Eid Al-Fitr in Hyderabad

6 pm: Moon Sighting Committee meeting began.

Festival celebrations

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad and other cities of India depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. If it is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be celebrated on April 1.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, and the celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Irrespective of the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Telangana government and educational institutions have declared holidays on March 31 and April 1.

