New Zealand to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on April 1 as crescent moon not sighted

The Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 1 as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday.

The holy month of Ramzan in New Zealand began on March 2, 2025.

New Zealand’s FIANZ extends Eid Al-Fitr greetings after moon not Sighted

After the declaration, FIANZ has extended Eid Al-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community across New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries have officially declared Eid Al-Fitr today after confirming the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Celebrations in India

While New Zealand declared the Eid Al-Fitr date, the celebration in India depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. If it is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be celebrated on April 1.

To determine the date of Eid Al-Fitr in India, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene its monthly meeting on Sunday, March 30, at 6:00 PM.

Irrespective of the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Telangana government and educational institutions have declared holidays on March 31 and April 1.