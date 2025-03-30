New Zealand to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on April 1 as crescent moon not sighted

The holy month of Ramzan in New Zealand began on March 2.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2025 2:02 pm IST
Ramzan crescent moon not sighted in New Zealand, India awaits dusk
Representational photo

The Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 1 as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday.

The holy month of Ramzan in New Zealand began on March 2, 2025.

New Zealand’s FIANZ extends Eid Al-Fitr greetings after moon not Sighted

After the declaration, FIANZ has extended Eid Al-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community across New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries have officially declared Eid Al-Fitr today after confirming the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Celebrations in India

While New Zealand declared the Eid Al-Fitr date, the celebration in India depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. If it is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be celebrated on April 1.

To determine the date of Eid Al-Fitr in India, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene its monthly meeting on Sunday, March 30, at 6:00 PM.

Irrespective of the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Telangana government and educational institutions have declared holidays on March 31 and April 1.

