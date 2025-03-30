Eid Al-Fitr in India: Hyderabad’s moon sighting committee to meet on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene its monthly meeting on Sunday, March 30, at 6:00 pm to determine the date of Eid Al-Fitr in India.

The meeting will be held at the Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market. It will be supervised by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema Deccan.

Individuals who sight moon are requested to inform committee

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are urged to actively participate in the crucial gathering. Additionally, individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 040-24603597, 9000008138, 9000033704, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

In preparation for the meeting, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has ensured adequate arrangements for the sighting of the crescent moon, aiming to facilitate the swift acquisition of accurate information regarding the date of Eid Al-Fitr in India.

An official announcement will be made after verifying reports as per Shariah guidelines.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries have officially declared Eid-ul-Fitr today after confirming the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Eid Al-Fitr in Hyderabad, other cities in India

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. If it is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be celebrated on April 1.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, and the celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Irrespective of the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Telangana government and educational institutions have declared holidays on March 31 and April 1.