Telangana SSC exam results 2026: MS Creative School topper scores 591 marks

Hyderabad: In the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results 2026, which were released on Wednesday, April 29, MS Creative School topper Ayesha Muneeba scored 591 marks.

Other top-performing students include Arisa Fatima (589), Nabiha Haneen (588), Tanyeem Banu (587), Mohammed Fawaz Khaleel Ullah (587), Adeeba Tabassum (586), Mohammed Zain-ul-Abideen (586), Konaen Fatima Ara Quadri (586), Juwariya Fatima (584), Hafsa Habbeb Ur Rahman (583), Minzah Azmath (583), Afifa Munazza (582), Syeda Munazza Ruman Razvi (582), Maryam Fariha (582), Hana Abdul Azeez (582), Abdul Haadi Ali (581), and Asma Hafeez Sidra (580).

17 students scored 580 marks and above

This year, a total of 17 students from the school scored 580 marks and above.

Also Read Telangana SSC exam results 2026 declared

On the occasion, Managing Director Anwar Ahmed congratulated the successful students, parents, and teachers, stating that MS Creative School has always believed in quality education, character building, and holistic development, which is why the institution continues to achieve outstanding results every year.

Vice Chairperson of MS Education Academy, Nuhat Khan, remarked that the efforts, guidance, and academic strategies of the CADD Department, all Heads of Departments, and teachers played a crucial role in achieving these excellent SSC results.

Managing Director Dr. Muazzam Hussain expressed satisfaction over the outstanding results and expressed hope that students will continue to achieve greater success in the future with the same dedication and hard work.

Telangana SSC exam results 2026

Out of the total 5,16,815 students who appeared as regular students, 4,91,774 have passed. The total pass percentage was 95.15 per cent, a 2.37 per cent increase from last year’s 92.78 per cent.

A total of 5,731 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage, while six private schools recorded a zero per cent pass percentage.

The pass percentage of boys, which was 91.32 per cent in 2025, increased to 94.07 per cent this year. The pass percentage of girls rose from 94.26 per cent to 96.26 per cent.

This suggests that while girls continued to improve their performance, boys narrowed the gap in the overall pass percentage. The difference between the pass percentages of girls and boys, which stood at 2.94 per cent in 2025, reduced to 2.19 per cent in 2026.