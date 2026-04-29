Telangana SSC exam results 2026 declared

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results 2026 were declared on Wednesday, April 29.
K Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana (Public Affairs), announced the results at around 2 pm.
To pass each subject, students had to secure at least 35 per cent marks. If they fail in any subject, they can appear for the supplementary exam.
How to check Telangana SSC exam results 2026
Students and parents can access the results by following the steps below.
- On the website, students must enter their roll numbers along with other details from their admit cards.
- Download results
This year, around 5.15 lakh regular students appeared for the examinations, which were conducted from March 14 to April 13.
Students urged to stay positive
Earlier, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appealed to students, parents, and teachers to remain calm and supportive following the release of Telangana SSC exam results 2026.
Expressing concern over recent incidents where students lost their lives after Intermediate results, he said that ending one’s life due to disappointment is never a solution. He added that such incidents cause lifelong pain to families.
He explained that exam results are not the final decision about a student’s future but only a small part of a long journey.