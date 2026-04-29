GHMC sets up helpdesks for SIR voter mapping in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released a list of helpdesks established across 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad for pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter mapping.

These helpdesks have been set up to assist voters in completing the mapping process before the upcoming revision of electoral rolls.

Schedule soon

On Monday, April 27, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, C Sudarshan Reddy, said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon begin the SIR process, and the schedule will be announced shortly.

He also appealed to citizens to verify their details as well as the information of their parents or grandparents.

Voters have been advised to get linked or mapped with the 2002 SIR records by contacting their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) or BLO supervisor.

Hyderabad DEO sets target for SIR mapping

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, R. V. Karnan, has assigned daily mapping targets to officials as part of preparations for the upcoming SIR of electoral rolls.

During a review meeting held on Monday, April 27, each BLO was asked to cover 100 voters per day. Supervisors were given a higher target of 1,000 voters daily.

Officials have been directed to complete these tasks by May 5.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm alert for next four days

How SIR mapping can be done in Hyderabad

As SIR is likely to begin next month, every voter in the city needs to either map themselves with those listed in the 2002 SIR list or get ready with the documents.

Those who are mapped with themselves or their father, mother, maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, or paternal grandmother are not required to submit any ECI-listed document.

However, they may be asked to prove the relationship with the mapped person in case of logical discrepancies in the later stages of the exercise. In such cases, any document, not limited to the ECI-prescribed list, can be submitted to establish the relationship.

On the other hand, those who could not complete SIR mapping in Hyderabad need to submit documents from the ECI-listed ones based on their date of birth.