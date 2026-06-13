Not just Hyderabad, heavy rains lash neighbouring Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Karnataka over the next three days, with several districts expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds. The warning comes as many parts of the state, including Bengaluru, witnessed cloudy weather and intermittent showers on Friday.

According to the weather department, rainfall activity is likely to intensify across coastal, Malnad and interior Karnataka regions. Authorities have advised the public, farmers and motorists to remain cautious as gusty winds and lightning may accompany the showers in several districts.

In Bengaluru, cloudy conditions prevailed throughout the day, bringing relief from rising temperatures. Several areas received moderate rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather officials have indicated that similar conditions are likely to continue over the weekend, with chances of thunderstorms and moderate rain in both Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive widespread rainfall on Sunday. These regions are likely to witness persistent showers, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm activity at isolated places.

In North Karnataka, districts including Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. Meanwhile, Bagalkote, Koppal and Vijayapura districts may witness light showers and isolated thunderstorm activity.

The weather department has also predicted significant rainfall across southern and central Karnataka. Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Malnad region, known for receiving heavy monsoon rainfall, is likely to witness intensified rain activity over the coming days. Officials have advised people living in vulnerable areas to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Farmers have been urged to take precautionary measures to protect crops and agricultural equipment from possible damage caused by strong winds and lightning. The department has also advised residents to monitor weather updates regularly and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

With monsoon activity gradually strengthening across the state, meteorologists expect rainfall intensity to increase further in several districts during the coming week.