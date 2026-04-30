Man jumps into Hussain Sagar after wife’s boyfriend shares intimate video

The victim, identified as Sitharam, had taken the extreme step in February this year, after posting a WhatsApp status.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 7:23 pm IST
Man jumping into Hussain Sagar lake after emotional distress.
Deceased Sitharam

Hyderabad: Distressed over his wife’s alleged extra-marital affairs with multiple men, a husband reportedly took his life by jumping into the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on April 30.

Sitharam and Renuka have been married for years and have two children, aged around seven and five.

Speaking to Siasat.com, to Bachupally Sub Inspector (SI) Harish, Sitharam took the extreme step in February after posting a WhatsApp status blaming his wife, Renuka and five other people for his death.

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When his father, Ventakeshwar, saw the status, he rushed to the Hussain Sagar and approached the Lake police, who retrieved Sitharam’s body.

A zero FIR was registered at the Lake Police Station, which was later transferred to the Bachupally Police Station based on a complaint by Ventakeshwar.

The distraught father accused his daughter-in-law of having affairs with multiple men, naming Ramana Reddy, Kishore, Shravan, and others.

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“One of them filmed an intimate video with Renuka and sent it to my son, causing him acute mental distress,” an inconsolable Ventakeshwar told local media.

On April 21, the Bachupally police arrested Renuka and Ramana under Section 108 (abetment of suicide). Both have been sent to judicial remand, and further investigation into the case is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 7:23 pm IST

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