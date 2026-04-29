Hyderabad Water Board seizes 22 illegal motors in a single day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seized 22 illegal motors on Tuesday, April 28, attached to pipelines to draw water during supply hours.

Nine motors were seized at the Haider Nagar Ward, and 13 were recovered from Gayatri Nagar Colony, Jyoti Nagar Colony, and Gayatri Nagar Indoor Stadium Colony areas of Gayatri Nagar Ward.

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The Water Board warned strict action against anyone caught attaching motors to their drains. Second-time offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 and cases will be registered against them.

In case of a low-pressure water supply or any other problems, consumers can contact the concerned manager or call the Jalmandali customer care number 155313.