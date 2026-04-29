Hyderabad Water Board seizes 22 illegal motors in a single day

Second-time offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 and cases will be registered against them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 6:42 pm IST
HMWSSB officials display 22 seized illegal motors involved in water theft.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seized 22 illegal motors on Tuesday, April 28, attached to pipelines to draw water during supply hours.

Nine motors were seized at the Haider Nagar Ward, and 13 were recovered from Gayatri Nagar Colony, Jyoti Nagar Colony, and Gayatri Nagar Indoor Stadium Colony areas of Gayatri Nagar Ward.

The Water Board warned strict action against anyone caught attaching motors to their drains. Second-time offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 and cases will be registered against them.

Subhan Bakery

In case of a low-pressure water supply or any other problems, consumers can contact the concerned manager or call the Jalmandali customer care number 155313.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 6:42 pm IST

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